NZD/USD bears move in within a bullish trend. The Us dollar is giving back some ground ahead of NFP. NZD/USD has started to bleed out although remains 0.45% higher on the day. The US dollar was lower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bulls pushed back into the close ahead of NFP - August 4, 2022
- NZD/USD refreshes day’s high around 0.6300 as DXY remains subdued, US NFP in focus - August 4, 2022
- NZD/USD Rises On US Dollar Pullback As APAC Traders Eye Australian Trade Data - August 3, 2022