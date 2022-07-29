NZD/USD is moving higher into the next critical US data. The US dollar has been bleeding out following poor US data and the Fed. NZD/USD is trading at 0.6291 and a touch higher in early Asia ahead of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bulls stay in charge as the US dollar slides - July 28, 2022
- NZD/USD: After Exploration Of Depths A Slight Rise In Value - July 28, 2022
- NZD/USD escalates towards 0.6270s after US GDP shrinks - July 28, 2022