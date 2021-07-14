NZD/USD firmly bid on a hawkish RBNZ and a reassuring Fed. US dollar has been on the backfoot following Fed’s Powell. NZD/USD is moving into early Asia over 1.3% higher following a rally from a low of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD bulls stay in control following hawkish RBNZ
NZD/USD firmly bid on a hawkish RBNZ and a reassuring Fed. US dollar has been on the backfoot following Fed’s Powell. NZD/USD is moving into early Asia over 1.3% higher following a rally from a low of …