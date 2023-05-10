NZD/USD is higher on the day by some 0.5% after traveling from a low of 0.6324 to reach a high of 0.6381 so far. Risk has bounced again in late Wall Street and that has taken the high beta currencies …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bulls step back in as Wall Street rallies - May 10, 2023
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD drifts lower, could be on verge of a bigger drop - May 10, 2023
- NZD/USD – New Zealand Dollar US Dollar - May 10, 2023