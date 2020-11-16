NZD/USD spikes in the open in a continuation of Friday’s risk on gains. NZD/USD is treading water in thin air following a spike to the upside in the open to print fresh highs to 0.6854 as bulls make …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD rises over 40 pips in Asia on upbeat risk sentiment - November 15, 2020
- NZD/USD bulls step in with eyes on 0.6865 - November 15, 2020
- Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/NZD May Rise on Positive Hong Kong GDP - November 15, 2020