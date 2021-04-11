NZD/USD bulls will seek a break of the 21-day EMA. The risk-on mood on Wall Streeet could support the higher beta currencies in the open. NZD/USD ended on Friday at 0.7030 having travelled from a high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD bulls to test bear’s commitments at key resistance in the open - April 11, 2021
- GBP/NZD FX Forecast: RBNZ, UK GDP Tipped To Weigh On Pound-New Zealand Dollar Outlook - April 11, 2021
- Is AUD/NZD ready to rebound soon? - April 9, 2021