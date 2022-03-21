NZD/USD has been under pressure Monday as the U.S. dollar edged higher, trading in a tight range ahead of remarks by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later in the session, just a few days after the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD buyers attempt to keep 200-day EMA [Video] - March 21, 2022
- Will the NZD/JPY pair move through key resistance? [Video] - March 21, 2022
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD struggles at 200-DMA, kiwi depressed amid mixed trade data and Ukraine woes - March 21, 2022