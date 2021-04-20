NZD/USD buyers flirt with 0.7200 while seeking fresh clues

NZD/USD takes rounds to one-month top, recently taking bids. US dollar weakness favored bulls earlier, S&P 500 Futures favor the run-up off-late. RBA minutes, PBOC rate decision and risk headlines …
