Aggressive USD selling pushes Kiwi 30-pips higher, looks to regain 0.6950. Will the uptick sustain amid risk-off, as oil and stocks trend lower? Having found fresh buyers once again near the 0.6920 region, the NZD/USD pair made another attempt to regain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD catches fresh bids, re-attempts 0.6950 on broad USD selling
Aggressive USD selling pushes Kiwi 30-pips higher, looks to regain 0.6950. Will the uptick sustain amid risk-off, as oil and stocks trend lower? Having found fresh buyers once again near the 0.6920 region, the NZD/USD pair made another attempt to regain …