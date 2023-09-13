(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The NZD/USD is trading near the 0.58980 level as of this writing as financial institutions have certainly braced their positions for today’s CPI data, which will come from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Nzd/Usd: Cautious Sideways Path As U.S Inflation Data Awaits - September 13, 2023
- AUD/NZD skips back from 1.0880, Australian unemployment data inbound for Thursday - September 13, 2023
- NZD/USD gains ground and threatens the 20-day SMA, upside limited - September 13, 2023