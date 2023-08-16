The NZD/USD pair gains momentum and edges higher to 0.5980 heading into the early European session on Wednesday. The pair bounces off the yearly low of 0.5930 following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD challenges the 0.6000 area. All eyes are on the FOMC Minutes, China’s economic woes - August 16, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sticks to hawkish RBNZ-inspired recovery gains, above mid-0.5900s - August 16, 2023
- AUD/NZD drops to multi-day low, flirts with 1.0800 confluence support post-RBNZ decision - August 15, 2023