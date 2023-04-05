NZD/USD justifies the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) 11 th rate hike as it renews the seven-week top following the Interest Rate Decision during early Wednesday, picking up bids to 0.6380 by the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD cheers RBNZ’s 50 bps rate hike to renew multi-day top near 0.6380, US data eyed - April 4, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Renews seven-week high above 0.6300 as RBNZ Interest Rate Decision looms - April 4, 2023
- When is the RBNZ Interest Rate Decision and how it could affect NZD/USD? - April 4, 2023