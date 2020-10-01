NZD/USD: Clear break of 0.6601 suggests a resumption of the bull trend – Credit Suisse

NZD/USD broke sustainably above the 0.6601 “neckline” to the “double top” to suggest a more immediate resumption of the core bull trend. Resistance moves initially to 0.6647, then more importantly at …
