The NZD/USD pair found support at the 55-day average at 0.7167 and is poised for a fresh test of the crucial range highs at 0.7254/69, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports. Key …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD: Clear close above 0.7254/69 to expose the crucial 0.7306/15 highs – Credit Suisse - February 19, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi again fails to keep gains above 200-hour SMA - February 18, 2021
- New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Climb Despite Rising Treasury Yields - February 18, 2021