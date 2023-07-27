The NZD/USD peaked at a daily high of 0.6272 and then settled below 0.6200. US Q2 GDP, Durable Goods and Jobless Claims data came in strong, beating expectations. Investors digest Wednesday’s Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD clears daily gains following US Q2 GDP data - July 27, 2023
- NZD/USD: Downside pressure alleviated above 0.6255 – UOB - July 27, 2023
- NZD/USD: It is becoming harder to build a bullish Kiwi story – ANZ - July 27, 2023