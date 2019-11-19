NZD/USD climbs above 0.6400 ahead of GDT auction

EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell …
