NZD/USD back above 0.7300. Key events ahead: NZ Employment data and RBNZ. Technicals point lower in the short-term. The NZD/USD pair rose back above 0.7300 during the American session amid a weaker US dollar and a stabilization in Wall Street. Ahead of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD climbs back to 0.7300 ahead of NZ jobs report - February 6, 2018
- AUD/NZD breaks down ahead of key NZ data and RBNZ - February 6, 2018
- NZD/USD decline further - February 6, 2018