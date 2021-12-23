The NZD/USD pair edged higher through the early European session and climbed to a one-week high, around the 0.6825 region in the last hour. The pair built on its goodish recovery move from the 0.6700 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD climbs to one-week high, around 0.6830 amid a positive risk tone - December 23, 2021
- BNZ tweaks TD rates higher, mortgage lending remains strong, Aussie Omicron cases explode; swaps stable, NZD firm - December 23, 2021
- NZD/USD price Analysis: Bullish tendencies on the weekly chart - December 22, 2021