The NZD/USD pair continued scaling higher through the early European session and shot to the 0.6800 neighbourhood, or the highest level since April 2019 in the last hour. The pair built on last week’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD climbs to the highest since April 2019, eyeing a move beyond 0.6800 - September 18, 2020
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .6791 Sets the Tone - September 18, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Marching towards monthly high, 0.6800 next in line - September 17, 2020