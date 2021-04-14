NZD/USD jumped to its highest level in three weeks above 0.7100. RBNZ left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected. US Dollar Index fluctuates below 92.00 following Tuesday’s decline. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD to reach the 0.72 level by the end of the second quarter – TDS - April 14, 2021
- NZD/USD clings to daily gains above 0.7100 as focus shifts to Powell speech - April 14, 2021
- New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Unscathed as RBNZ Holds Course - April 14, 2021