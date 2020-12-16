NZD/USD clings to gains above 0.7100 ahead of US data, FOMC policy announcements

EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, the highest since 2018 amid vaccine, US stimulus and Brexit optimism. Eurozone PMIs gave another boost to the common currency. GBP/USD is trading 1.35, extending its …
