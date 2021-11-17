The NZD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the first part of the European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.7015-20 region. The pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD clings to gains near daily highs, around 0.7015-20 region - November 17, 2021
- Technical analysis: NZD/USD looks bearish but gets support from ichimoku cloud - November 17, 2021
- British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates Outlook - November 17, 2021