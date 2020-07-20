NZD/USD takes rounds to 0.6555/60 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The pair recently benefited from upbeat Business NZ PSI data and news that the European leaders are progressing in talks to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD clings to mid-0.6500 area despite cautious optimism - July 19, 2020
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .6552, Weakens Under .6491 - July 19, 2020
- NZD/USD erases majority of early gains, trades below 0.6550 - July 17, 2020