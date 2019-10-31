NZD/USD clings to modest daily gains above 0.6400 ahead of US data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150 after the euro-zone GDP beat with 0.2% QoQ growth while inflation hit 0.7%, the lowest since 2016. China has reportedly cast doubts about reaching a full accord with …
