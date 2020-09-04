NZD/USD recovered a small portion of Thursday’s losses. US Dollar Index stays flat on the day near 92.80. Unemployment Rate in US is expected to drop below 10% in August. The NZD/ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD clings to modest gains above 0.6700 as focus shift to US NFP data - September 4, 2020
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trend Up, but Downside Momentum Could Drive Prices into .6639 – .6604 - September 4, 2020
- NZD/USD Halts Eight-Day Run, 0.6800 Emerges As Strong Resistance - September 4, 2020