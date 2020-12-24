NZD/USD clings to small daily gains above 0.7100

EUR/USD eases from highs, clinging onto the 1.2200 level. The bulls ride the Brexit optimism wave, with a potential breakthrough likely to be announced at 1100 GMT. The optimism is the key driver …
