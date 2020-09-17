NZD/USD is still seen navigating the 0.6620-0.6750 range in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “Our expectation for NZD to consolidate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD clings to the side-lined mood – UOB - September 17, 2020
- Australia dollar off two-week highs, New Zealand dollar weaker ahead of Fed decision - September 17, 2020
- Aussie dollar reverses losses after RBA minutes, New Zealand dollar steady - September 17, 2020