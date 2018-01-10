NZD/USD clocks 3-month high, holds above 0.72

USD offered across the board on the China story. NZD/USD rises to 3-month high of 0.7230. The American dollar was offered across the board after reports hit the wires that China may cut its purchases of new US government bonds. The NZD/USD pair rose to a …
