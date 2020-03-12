NZD/USD: Commodity prices weighing on the kiwi – Westpac

EUR/USD is falling below 1.13 following Trump’s speech, in which he announced a travel ban on Europe and failed to impress markets with stimulus amid the coronavirus outbreak. The ECB may ease policy …
