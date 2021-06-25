NZD/USD: Confirmation of Minor Reversal Top Could Drive Kiwi into .7027 – .7009

The New Zealand Dollar is trading slightly higher late in the session on Friday after giving back most of its earlier gains. The Kiwi began its retreat after a jump in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields.
