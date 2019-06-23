The Kiwi pair continues to take advantage of the US Dollar (USD) weakness. The US-China trade stalemate holds the spotlight. New Zealand Credit Card Spending could offer fresh impulse but major …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD confronts 50-day SMA as USD remains on the back foot
The Kiwi pair continues to take advantage of the US Dollar (USD) weakness. The US-China trade stalemate holds the spotlight. New Zealand Credit Card Spending could offer fresh impulse but major …