NZDUSD has been trending lower since March, generating a profound structure of lower highs and lower lows. Even though the pair has posted a moderate recovery after finding its feet at the 30-month …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD extends gains, on track to test 200-DMA - November 30, 2022
- NZD/USD consolidates after the 200-day SMA rejects advance [Video] - November 30, 2022
- NZD/USD marches towards 0.6250 as US Dollar drops ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech - November 30, 2022