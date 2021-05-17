NZD/USD is trading decisively below the session’s high in the Asian session. USD gains strength on geopolitical and market risk concerns. Mixed Chinese economic data also weigh on the pair. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD consolidates below 0.7250 amid firmer US dollar, mixed Chinese data
NZD/USD is trading decisively below the session’s high in the Asian session. USD gains strength on geopolitical and market risk concerns. Mixed Chinese economic data also weigh on the pair. The …