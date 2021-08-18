NZD/USD picks up bids to snap two-day downtrend near the monthly low. NZ PPI raises hopes of RBNZ rate hike even as covid woes challenge policy hawks. Risk-off mood underpins the US dollar’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD consolidates biggest daily fall since June above 0.6900 with eyes on RBNZ - August 17, 2021
- FxWirePro :EUR/NZD rises to highest level since August 3rd,good to buy on dips - August 17, 2021
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD rallies to 2-week high, maintains bullish bias - August 17, 2021