EUR/USD is trading above 1.12 on New Year’s Eve, extending its gains. The US dollar is on the back foot amid end-of-year flows and optimism about US-Sino trade relations. Nevertheless, the pair is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD consolidates gains near 0.6730 as markets turn quiet on New Year’s Eve - December 31, 2019
- EUR/NZD Counter Trend Move Should Happen Now - December 31, 2019
- NZD/JPY: Pending Breakdown to Initiate Sell-off - December 31, 2019