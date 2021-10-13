Investors now eye US CPI report and FOMC meeting minutes for a fresh directional impetus. The NZD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD consolidates in a range below mid-0.6900s, eyeing US CPI/FOMC minutes - October 13, 2021
- NZD/USD stays directed toward 0.6900 amid USD steady gains - October 12, 2021
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD positions for another drop, eyes 1.6550 level - October 12, 2021