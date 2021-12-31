The NZD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias on Friday and remained confined in a range, around the 0.6825-30 region through the early European session. A combination of diverging forces failed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD consolidates in a range, holds comfortably above 0.6800 amid thin trading volumes - December 31, 2021
- NZD/USD Jun 2023 - December 30, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Remains sidelined around 200-SMA after China PMI - December 30, 2021