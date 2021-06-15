NZD/USD consolidates losses at two-month low above 0.7100 amid pre-Fed trading lull

NZD/USD struggles to defend 0.7100 amid a corrective pullback. Market sentiment remains sluggish ahead of the FOMC. NZ GDT Price Index dropped, RBNZ adds house price control as a policy tool. Aussie, …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: