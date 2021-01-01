NZD/USD consolidates near 32-month tops, eyeing 0.7200 mark

The NZD/USD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range around the 0.7180-85 region, just below 32-month tops set earlier this Wednesday. The pair …
