NZD/USD refreshes intraday top after nearly a 15-pip gap down. Risks dwindle as US President Trump refrains from signing covid aid package, virus fears. New Zealand banks are off due to Boxing Day, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD consolidates recent gains around 0.7100 as markets remain silent - December 27, 2020
- AUD, NZD 1Q Forecasts: Commodity Currency Breakout in 2021? Cyclical Upturn Ahead for AUD & NZD - December 27, 2020
- [email protected][email protected] Bet Championship Bristol City Vs Wycombe Wanderers Espntv Live Stream nzd - December 26, 2020