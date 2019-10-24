NZD/USD consolidates recent losses to 0.6385 amid a lack of catalysts

NZD/USD sellers catch a breath after testing 50-day EMA the previous day. USD strength, mixed sentiment surrounding the US-China trade deal dragged Kiwi. No major data up for publishing during Asia, …
