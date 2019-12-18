NZD/USD awaits further news on the trade war front as markets turn iliquid in Xmas holiday season. End of year flows could dominate the price action. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6566 , -0.11%, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD consolidates recent moves on 0.65 handle - December 17, 2019
- USD Prices May Rise on Bullish Technical Hint. GBP, AUD, NZD Fall - December 17, 2019
- NZD/USD: Heavy around one-week low amid risk-off, downbeat NZ data - December 17, 2019