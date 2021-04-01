NZD/USD has reconquered 0.7000 for the third consecutive day, and is trading near the top of this week’s range. USD weakness due to a drop in US government bond yields is the main reason for NZD/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD consolidating towards the top of this week’s 0.6940-0.7030ish range
NZD/USD has reconquered 0.7000 for the third consecutive day, and is trading near the top of this week’s range. USD weakness due to a drop in US government bond yields is the main reason for NZD/USD …