The range bound price action in NZD/USD appears to be generating profit-taking behavior as the IG Client Sentiment report reveals a drop in net-short interest.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD turns positive on China coronavirus vaccine news - June 28, 2020
- NZD/USD Consolidation Generates Drop in Net-Short Interest - June 28, 2020
- NZD/USD stays pressured beyond 0.6400 after New Zealand Total Filled Jobs - June 28, 2020