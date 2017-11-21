NZD/USD Continuation Bearish SHS Pattern

The NZD/USD is in a strong monthly downtrend. If we zoom in to H4/H1 time frame, we are also able to see a downtrend but also a retracement that is happening now. The POC zone 0.6833-45 (D H4, EMA89, 61.8, ATR top) once hit, could reject the price.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: