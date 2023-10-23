NZD/USD faces a challenge due to the stronger US Dollar. Fed Chair Powell mentioned that there is no plan for an immediate rate hike. Upbeat US Treasury yields contribute support for the Greenback.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD continues a five-day losing streak, trades near 0.5820 - October 23, 2023
- Pound to New Zealand Dollar Week Ahead: Constructive - October 23, 2023
- NZD/USD remains under pressure above 0.5800, US data eyed - October 22, 2023