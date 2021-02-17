NZD/USD slipped below the 0.7200 level on Wednesday weighed by a stronger US dollar. However, technical factors assisted NZD/USD in recovering from lows in the 0.7150s. NZD/USD slipped below the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD continues recovery back towards 0.7200 as Asia flow gets underway - February 17, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls pulled in by the allure of the daily M-formation - February 17, 2021
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD intraday upside momentum strong after UK CPI data - February 17, 2021