NZD/USD trades lower around 0.5880 after China’s downbeat Caixin Services PMI. Moderate jobs data contribute to support the US Dollar (USD) Investors seem to accept the nearing of the end of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD continues the losing streak, falls below 0.5900 - September 5, 2023
- FOREX-Asian currencies slip as China data disappoints - September 5, 2023
- AUD/NZD drops to 1.0850 despite RBA status quo, Country Garden news - September 5, 2023