NZD/USD continues to creep higher in seventh day of gains

The crowded short position in NZD/USD is feeling the squeeze. The pair is up for the seventh day and has tacked on another 15 pips in Asia on an otherwise-quiet day. It’s at 0.6560 now compared to …
