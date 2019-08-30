NZD/USD continues to trade near 0.63 after US data

EUR/USD is trading close to the 2019 trough of 1.1027. US Core PCE met expectations with 1.6% YoY while Personal spending beat with 0.6%. Earlier, euro-zone inflation and German retail sales …
